US Open: Iga Swiatek Eases Past Sloane Stephens To Reach Third Round
US Open: Iga Swiatek will now face American Lauren Davis for a place in the last 16
The 21-year-old was in control throughout a 6-3, 6-2 win on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.© AFP
World number one Iga Swiatek cruised into the third round of the US Open on Thursday with a comfortable straight sets win over former champion Sloane Stephens.
Swiatek, who has never gone further than the fourth round in three previous appearances in New York, was in control throughout a 6-3, 6-2 win on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.
The 21-year-old from Poland will face American Lauren Davis for a place in the last 16
