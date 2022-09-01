World number one Iga Swiatek cruised into the third round of the US Open on Thursday with a comfortable straight sets win over former champion Sloane Stephens.

Swiatek, who has never gone further than the fourth round in three previous appearances in New York, was in control throughout a 6-3, 6-2 win on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

Promoted

The 21-year-old from Poland will face American Lauren Davis for a place in the last 16

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)