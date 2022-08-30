The men's draw at the US Open got under way with a stunning upset for Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was bundled out by Colombian qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan 6-0, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5. Earlier, Russia's defending champion Daniil Medvedev routed Stefan Koslov of the United States in the top half of the draw. The Russian comfortably dispatched world No.111 Kozlov 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 in 2hrs 1min.

Medvedev, bidding to become the first man to defend the US crown since Roger Federer retained the title in 2008, faces France's Arthur Rinderknech in the second round.

Britain's Andy Murray, another veteran well into the twilight of his career, marked the 10th anniversary of his maiden Grand Slam win with a straight sets defeat of Argentinian 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo.

The 35-year-old Scot showed no signs of recent cramping problems in a 7-5, 6-3, 6-3 win, but admitted afterwards: "It felt like five sets."

It was Murray's first straight sets win at a Grand Slam event since 2017.

Elsewhere Monday, Wu Yibing claimed a piece of history in the men's draw, becoming the first man from China to win a Grand Slam singles match since 1959.

The qualifier upset Georgia's 31st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.

But there was agony for China's other player in the men's draw, Zhang Zhizhen who squandered seven match points in a 3-6, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (11/9), 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Tim Van Rijthoven of the Netherlands.

Spain's Rafael Nadal, chasing a fifth US Open crown and 23rd Grand Slam title overall, begins his campaign on Tuesday against Australia's Rinky Hijikata.

