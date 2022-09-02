Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz dug deep to save 13 of 14 break points and reach the US Open last 32 on Thursday with a straights sets win over Federico Coria of Argentina. World number fourAlcaraz, a quarter-finalist in 2021, went through 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 on the back of 46 winners and will next face Jenson Brooksby of the United States.

It was the 46th victory of the year for the 19-year-old, tying him with Stefanos Tsitsipas for the best stretch.

"I am playing really well, I go for it," said Alcaraz as he explained his all-out policy of attack.

"I'm happy to have the most wins this year but I look forward to staying the same player and same person."

Promoted

Brooksby, the world number 43 who reached the last 16 in 2021, made the third round by beating recent Cincinnati champion Borna Coric.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)