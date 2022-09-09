Former India captains Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni were in attendance to watch the US Open quarterfinals between Carlos Alcaraz Garcia and Jannik Sinner on Thursday. Kapil and Dhoni were spotted in the stands of the Arthur Ashe Stadium, and witnessed the five-set thriller between third seed Alcaraz and 11th seed Sinner. Alcaraz defeated Sinner 6-3, 6-7 (7/9), 6-7 (0/7), 7-5, 6-3 to book his place in the US Open semifinals, where he will face Frances Tiafoe of the United States.

Sony Sports Network took to Twitter and shared the video of Dhoni and Kapil sitting in the stands and watching the game.

Indian cricketing royalty at the #USOpen



Two former Indian World Cup winning captains, MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev graced the stands at Arthur Ashe yesterday as two young future Champions battled it out for 5 hours and 15 minutes

In the video, famous chef Vikas Khanna was also seen sitting beside Dhoni.

The match between Alcaraz and Sinner lasted 5hr 15min with the 19-year-old Spaniard coming out on top.

Alcaraz had edged past Croatia's Marin Cilic in another five-set epic in the fourth round in a match that finished at 2.23am local time on Tuesday.

A crowd of a few thousand die-hard spectators roared their appreciation for Alcaraz as the Spaniard collapsed to the Arthur Ashe Stadium court in delight after a famous victory over Sinner, the 21-year-old Italian 11th seed.

"Honestly, I still don't know I did it," said Alcaraz after a win which came after he survived a match point in the fourth set.

"I always say that you have to believe in yourself all the time. Hope is the last thing that you lose. I just believed in myself and believed in my game."

Alcaraz later described the win as the best performance of his career.

"At five hours 15 minutes, from the first ball to the last, there was immense quality from both Jannik and me," he said.

"In all the sets there were goals and we were very close to winning or losing...it was a match that Jannik and I will remember for the rest of our lives."

(With AFP Inputs)