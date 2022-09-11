Story ProgressBack to home
Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur, US Open Women's Singles Final Live: Top-Seed Iga Swiatek Takes On Tunisia's Ons Jabeur
US Open Women's Singles Final Live Updates: World number one Iga Swiatek takes on Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the US Open women's singles final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium
US Open Live: Iga Swiatek has won two of her four meetings with Ons Jabeur.© AFP
US Open Women's Singles Final Live Updates: World number one Iga Swiatek takes on Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the US Open women's singles final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Swiatek advanced to the first US Open final of her career after coming from behind to beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The victory sent the 21-year-old from Poland into a Saturday final with Jabeur, who thrashed France's Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3 in Thursday's other semi-final. Jabeur ruthlessly dismantled Garcia's dream of becoming the first French woman to win the US Open crown with a clinical victory.
Here are the LIVE Updates of US Open women's singles final between Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur:
- 00:44 (IST)US Open Live: Hello guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of US Open 2022 women's singles final. Iga Swiatek plays against Ons Jabeur in the summit clash. You will get all the live updates, including scores, related to the match here. Stay connected!
