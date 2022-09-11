US Open Women's Singles Final Live Updates: World number one Iga Swiatek takes on Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the US Open women's singles final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Swiatek advanced to the first US Open final of her career after coming from behind to beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The victory sent the 21-year-old from Poland into a Saturday final with Jabeur, who thrashed France's Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3 in Thursday's other semi-final. Jabeur ruthlessly dismantled Garcia's dream of becoming the first French woman to win the US Open crown with a clinical victory.

Here are the LIVE Updates of US Open women's singles final between Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur: