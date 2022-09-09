Story ProgressBack to home
US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek Beats Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final
US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek beat Aryna Sabalenka to reach the women's singles final.
US Open 2022: Iga Swiatek plays a shot against Aryna Sabalenka.© AFP
Top seed Iga Swiatek came back from behind to beat sixth seeded Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to reach the US Open women's singles final. She will take on Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the summit clash.
