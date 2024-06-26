Ukraine vs Belgium Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: Belgium will be the favourites to qualify for the Euro 2024 Round of 16 stage, as they come into their final Group E match after a win vs Romania. Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku will be hoping to open his goal tally, having seen three goals ruled out for offside already in the tournament. Although every team in Group E has 3 points, Ukraine are bottom due to their heavy 3-0 loss to Romania, and even four points could not be enough for them to get into the top three.

When will the Ukraine vs Belgium, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Ukraine vs Belgium, Euro 2024 match will take place on Wednesday, June 26 (IST).

Where will the Ukraine vs Belgium, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Ukraine vs Belgium, Euro 2024 match will be played at the Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart.

What time will the Ukraine vs Belgium, Euro 2024 match start?

The Ukraine vs Belgium, Euro 2024 match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the Ukraine vs Belgium, Euro 2024 match?

The Ukraine vs Belgium, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Ukraine vs Belgium, Euro 2024 match?

The Ukraine vs Belgium, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

Advertisement

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)