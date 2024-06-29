Switzerland vs Italy Live Streaming Euro 2024 Round of 16 Live Telecast: Switzerland take on Italy in the first Round of 16 match of Euro 2024. Both nations finished second in their respective groups. Switzerland might've finished second in Group A, but they were minutes away from beating hosts Germany in their previous game. Defending champions Italy on the other hand, have sneaked their way into the knockout stage, after a loss to Spain and a last-minute equaliser against Croatia. The winner of this game will face one of England or Slovakia in the quarter-finals.

When will the Switzerland vs Italy, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match take place?

The Switzerland vs Italy, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will take place on Saturday, June 29 (IST).

Where will the Switzerland vs Italy, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match be played?

The Switzerland vs Italy, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will be played at the Olympiastadion, Berlin.

What time will the Switzerland vs Italy, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match start?

The Switzerland vs Italy, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will telecast the Switzerland vs Italy, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match?

The Switzerland vs Italy, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Switzerland vs Italy, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match?

The Switzerland vs Italy, Euro 2024 Round of 16 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

Advertisement

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)