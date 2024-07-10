Story ProgressBack to home
- 00:07 (IST)Spain vs France LIVE: Mean defenceFrance's three strikes have come from two own goals and a penalty converted by captain Kylian Mbappe. Les Bleus are also yet to concede from open play in the tournament. Their one goal conceded came from a penalty scored by Poland striker Robert Lewandowski.
- 00:05 (IST)Spain vs France LIVE: Massive changesFrance coach Didier Deschamps dropped misfiring forward Antoine Griezmann for Ousmane Dembele in Tuesday's Euro 2024 semi-final clash with France in Munich. Griezmann has started all but one of five matches so far at the tournament but has failed to spark in a France attack which is yet to score from open play.
- 23:54 (IST)Spain vs France LIVE: FRA Starting XIMike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez; N'Golo Kante, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, Kylian Mbappe (capt)
- 23:50 (IST)Spain vs France LIVE: ESP Starting XIUnai Simon; Jesus Navas, Nacho, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams; Alvaro Morata (capt)
- 23:43 (IST)Spain vs France LIVE: Injury issuesSpain have scored 11 goals through eight different goalscorers, posing threats across the park. The Spain coach echoed his counterpart's statements, even if he admitted "at this stage, it's about winning. "France have a fantastic team. I enjoy watching football. I have fun watching football and it's fun to watch the French." But with Pedri out of the tournament with injury and Spain missing defenders Dani Carvajal and Robin le Normand due to yellow card suspensions, France may sense an opportunity.
- 23:34 (IST)Spain vs France LIVE: Supreme PerformanceSince a quarter-final defeat by eventual champions Germany at the 2014 World Cup, France have made the final at every major tournament other than Euro 2020. That run includes a World Cup triumph in 2018 and a loss on penalties to Argentina in Qatar four years later, along with an extra-time defeat by Portugal at Euro 2016 on home soil.
- 23:28 (IST)Spain vs France LIVE: Fragile FranceFrance have only scored three goals at Euro 2024, none of which have come from general play. Misfiring captain Kylian Mbappe, playing in a specialised mask due to a broken nose sustained in the opening fixture against Austria, has scored from the spot once, while the French have benefited from two own goals.
- 23:21 (IST)Spain vs France LIVE: Sensational SpainSpain have lit up Euro 2024, winning all five games while scoring 11 goals and are just one win away from the final. To get there however, Spain will need to go through a France side who while not impressing in Germany have shown their expertise and experience at major tournaments to navigate their way to the final four.
- 23:15 (IST)Spain vs France LIVE: Hello and welcomeWelcome to the LIVE coverage of the Euro 2024 semifinal clash between Spain and France. Two favourites who had contrasting journeys to this point but quite capable of pulling off a stunner on any given day.
