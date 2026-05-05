Mikel Arteta expects Arsenal to play like "beasts" against Atletico Madrid as they aim to reach the Champions League final for the first time since 2006. Arteta's side earned a 1-1 draw in the semi-final first leg in Madrid last week, putting them in position to finish the job at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. The Gunners have never won the Champions League, with their only final appearance ending in defeat against Barcelona 20 years ago. After losing to Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals in 2025, Arteta said Arsenal are determined to go one step further this time.

"We will take to the pitch as beasts tomorrow and enjoy the moment and go for it," he told reporters on Monday.

"I can't wait. I feel the energy among the team and our supporters. This is the moment that we want to live together.

"We have worked hard as a club and as a team after 20 years to be in this position again. And we are so hungry to get through to that final.

"It is a feeling of huge excitement. So let's push hard, because something amazing is going to happen."

Arteta is boosted by the availability of captain Martin Odegaard after he missed Saturday's win over Fulham in the Premier League.

German forward Kai Havertz is also in contention as he returns from two games out with a knee injury.

Premier League leaders Arsenal are searching for their first silverware since the 2020 FA Cup.

Asked if he could visualise Odegaard lifting the Champions League trophy later this month, Arteta said: "I did that many years ago and it was the thing that I had in mind for this club.

"You can never promise to win major trophies, but you can promise to work every single day by implementing the vision and being determined with the ideas and the decisions to make this club one of the best in Europe.

"Here we are. Now we have to make the next step."

Unlike this stage last season, Arteta resisted the urge to call on Arsenal supporters to "bring their boots and kick every ball" in order to carry their side to the final against PSG or Bayern Munich in Budapest on May 30..

"I don't think a message is needed. It's what is at stake that says it all," he said.

"But I can't wait to live this moment with our supporters, our people and generate something really, really special to get into that final.

"Let's live this together, go grab it and let's make it happen."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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