Under-pressure Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso insisted the situation he is in can swiftly change ahead of a potentially pivotal Champions League clash against Manchester City on Wednesday. Los Blancos have won just two of their last seven games across all competitions, losing 2-0 against Celta Vigo on Sunday in La Liga, with Spanish media reporting Alonso faces the sack with a defeat against Pep Guardiola's side. "This is a team, a club, we are united, and when you're Real Madrid coach you have to be ready to face these situations calmly, with unity and responsibility," Alonso told reporters Tuesday.

"I am really looking forward for what's to come, and that starts tomorrow. We know this can change, from the anger there was (on Sunday), normal, to the excitement about (facing City)...

"For good or bad, things can change quickly in football, your perspective can change, and we're in that moment."

Madrid put in one of their best performances under Alonso last week to beat Athletic Bilbao 3-0 at San Mames, before crumbling at home against Celta.

Alonso said his team is convinced they can beat Man City and superstar striker Erling Haaland at the Bernabeu to bolster their position in the league phase table, where they are currently fifth.

"We are mentally ready for what is coming, the team is united, we are all convinced we can win tomorrow," continued Alonso.

"We have to play at a good speed and intensity, we have to compete, of that there is no doubt."

Alonso said "yes" when asked if he had the support of all his players, reflected by the words of midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who defended his coach.

"In the Vigo game the coach had a good plan, but it's the players who are playing on the pitch," said the France international.

"If we play at our level we have more chance to win games like this, if we lose 2-0 it means we've had a problem on the pitch, intensity, technical errors.

"So it's not the fault of the coach, we have to improve and we will."