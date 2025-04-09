Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is relishing the prospect of taking on Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of the Champions League as the English former winners seek to end the French side's quest for continental glory. "Aston Villa is a historic club that won the European Cup in 1982 and of course it is very special in football," Emery pointed out at a press conference in Paris on Tuesday on the eve of the first leg. "When I arrived at Villa two-and-a-half years ago I knew this history. Of course my challenge at that moment was to compete for trophies, and to get back into Europe. To be in the Champions League is really amazing but maintaining consistency is the next challenge.

"To be playing a Champions League quarter-final in Paris is really special for everybody involved with Villa but we want to be consistently doing it at this level."

Villa eased past Club Brugge to reach the last eight, having finished an impressive eighth during the league phase of the competition.

Facing a PSG side who ousted Liverpool on penalties in the last round promises to be a much stiffer test for Villa.

"I think Liverpool were the favourites before playing PSG and PSG beat them playing fantastic football," added Emery, who coached the French champions from 2016 to 2018.

"Now maybe with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, PSG are the favourites (to win the Champions League).

"It is a huge challenge for me and for the players, but we feel confident."

Emery said he felt Marcus Rashford had found happiness again on the pitch and was playing with freedom after joining Villa on loan from Manchester United in the winter transfer window.

Rashford, 27, has three goals and four assists in 12 appearances for Villa and has pedigree against PSG in European competition.

He scored a crucial stoppage-time penalty when United beat PSG 3-1 at the Parc des Princes in 2019 to win a last-16 tie on away goals.

Rashford also struck a late winner in Paris when the Old Trafford club won 2-1 in a group-stage contest in 2020, played behind closed doors during the pandemic.

"I think he is playing freely and feeling comfortable, and this is the most important thing," Emery said.

"We see him smiling and that is the best news we can have."

Emery was also full of praise for his opposite number Luis Enrique, as the two Spaniards renew acquaintances in the competition.

"He is one of the best coaches in the world. I have faced him a lot of times and it is always difficult tactically," said Emery.

Emery was in charge of PSG when they lost to Luis Enrique's Barcelona in the Champions League last 16 in 2017, going down 6-1 in the return after winning 4-0 at home in the first leg.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)