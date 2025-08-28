UEFA Champions League Draw LIVE: The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw features 36 teams including defending champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG). England will have six clubs in the group stages with Tottenham clinching the Europa League title. This year's final will take place in Budapest, Hungary. A look at the rules of the UEFA Champions League Draw - Each of the participating teams will be drawn to play a total of eight fixtures, facing two opponents from every pot. It also has to be noted that teams from the same country cannot face each other. Not more than two matches against clubs from the same country can be held. Hence, a club like Liverpool could be drawn against Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, but not against another German side like Borussia Dortmund.
UEFA Champions League Draw LIVE:
UEFA Champions League Draw LIVE: The draw begins
The programme begins! 36 teams, 1 trophy - all competing teams wait to see what their fixture list will look like in the competition.
UEFA Champions League Draw LIVE: Time for the draw
The time is here! We are minutes away from the start of the official draw!
UEFA Champions League Draw LIVE: Massive change
UEFA announced on Thursday that starting with the 2026 final in Budapest, the Champions League final will kick off three hours earlier at 18:00 CET instead of 21:00 CET.
UEFA Champions League Draw LIVE: Pot 4
FC Copenhagen (DEN), FC Monaco (FRA), Galatasaray (TUR), Union SG (BEL), Qarabağ (AZE), Athletic Club (ESP), Newcastle United (ENG), Pafos (CYP), Kairat Almaty (KAZ)
UEFA Champions League Draw LIVE: Pot 3
Tottenham Hotspur (ENG), PSV Eindhoven (NED), Ajax (NED), Napoli (ITA), Sporting CP (POR), Olympiacos (GRE), Slavia Praha (CZE), Bodø/Glimt (NOR), Marseille (FRA)
UEFA Champions League Draw LIVE: Pot 2
Arsenal (ENG), Bayer Leverkusen (GER), Atletico Madrid (ESP), Benfica (POR), Atalanta (ITA), Villarreal (ESP), Juventus (ITA), Eintracht Frankfurt (GER), Club Brugge (BEL)
UEFA Champions League Draw LIVE: Pot 1
Paris Saint Germain (FRA), Real Madrid (ESP), Manchester City (ENG), Bayern Munich (GER), Liverpool (ENG), Inter Milan (ITA), Chelsea (ENG), Borussia Dortmund (GER), FC Barcelona (ESP)
UEFA Champions League Draw LIVE: Rules explained
