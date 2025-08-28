UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw Live Streaming: The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 group stage draw will take place on Thursday with 36 teams taking part in this year's competition. French giants Paris St Germain (PSG) won the title last year and will be looking to defend their crown. Six clubs from England will be there in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League this year thanks to Tottenham winning the Europa League title. Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle United are the other teams. This year's final will take place in Budapest, Hungary.

When is the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw taking place?

The UEFA Champions League Draw will take place on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

What time will the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw start?

The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw will start at 9:30 PM IST (5 PM UK Time).

What is the format of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw?

Each of the participating teams will be drawn to play a total of eight fixtures, facing two opponents from every pot. It also has to be noted that teams from the same country cannot face each other. Not more than two matches against clubs from the same country can be held. Hence, a club like Liverpool could be drawn against Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, but not against another German side like Borussia Dortmund.

How to watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw?

The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Draw can be streamed live on Sony Liv, with a live telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

