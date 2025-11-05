With a mazy 90-meter run and clinical finish, Micky van de Ven might have already scored the goal of the season in the Champions League. The Tottenham defender collected the ball on the edge of his own area and set off on a dazzling run that saw him burst through two FC Copenhagen players, go round another near the halfway line, then surge into the area before curling a left-footed shot inside the near post. The 64th-minute solo goal made it 3-0 to Tottenham and was Van de Ven's sixth goal already this season. Not bad for a center back.

"To be honest, I saw a little gap in front of me so I was like, 'OK, I start dribbling now and see if they catch up,'" the Netherlands international said. "I saw the space every time, more and more, and I felt like I'm through now and I go for goal.

"I just felt I could keep going and going. And I did."

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank was fulsome with his praise.

"That could be goal of the season, definitely," Frank said. "It was like Lionel Messi transformed into a center back."

Tottenham wound up winning 4-0 to maintain their unbeaten campaign, despite Brennan Johnson's red card in the 57th minute.

Spurs were cruising at 2-0 at half-time after first-half goals from Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odobert. While things could've gotten trickier in the second-half after Johnson was given his marching orders, but the Danish champions were unable to make the most of their one-man advantage as second half-strikes from van de Ven and Joao Palhinha wrapped up things for Thomas Franks's side.

Last season's Europa League champions sit seventh in the points table with eight points from four matches.

