Three Borussia Dortmund players were involved in a bizarre own-goal in the team's 4-2 win over Copenhagen in Champions League on Tuesday. Dortmund was winning 1-0 in the first half when Copenhagen was handed a fortuitous equalizer following a corner kick. The ball was initially cleared by the defense, but Copenhagen forward Youssoufa Moukoko got to it inside the area and fired a low strike from near the penalty spot. The shot was saved by goalkeeper Gregor Kobel at the goal line, but the ball stayed near the six-yard box and Ramy Bensebaini's attempt to clear it ricocheted off Waldemar Anton's left shin and went into the net by the post in the 33rd minute.

Bensebaini gave Dortmund the lead again by converting a 61st-minute penalty kick.

Felix Nmecha scored for the visitors in the 20th and 76th minutes, and Fábio Silva sealed Dortmund's victory in the 87th.

Copenhagen's other goal was scored by Viktor Dadason in the 90th.

