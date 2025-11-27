Real Madrid vs Olympiacos Live Streaming UEFA Champions League: 15-time Champions League winners Real Madrid travel to Piraeus hoping to seek answers against Olympiacos after their 1-0 loss in the fourth round at Liverpool. It has been a turbulent past few weeks for the team from the Spanish capital. Xabi Alonso's men were beaten by a Alexis Mac Allister header at Anfield last time out, before drawing back to back games away in La Liga against Rayo Vallecano and Elche, respectively. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will miss the game against the Greek champions because of a gastrointestinal viral infection, while Raul Asencio is the only central defender available for the clash at the Karaiskakis stadium.

Real Madrid sits in seventh place after three wins and a loss in the league phase, while Olympiakos is near the bottom of the table with two draws and two losses.

Real Madrid vs Olympiacos LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Real Madrid vs Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, November 27 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League match will be held at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League match start?

The Real Madrid vs Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Olympiacos vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs Olympiacos, UEFA Champions League match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

