Real Madrid vs Kairat Almaty Live Telecast UEFA Champions League: 15-time champions Real Madrid a long, unprecedented trip to Kazakhstan to face Kairat Almaty in the Champions League on Tuesday. Los Blancos will aim to bounce back from 5-2 drubbing in the Madrid derby against Atletico last Saturday, a defeat which ended their perfect start to the season across competitions. Xabi Alonso's men won at the Bernabeu on the opening matchweek, beating Marseille 2-1 after conceding early in the tie. Kairat, on the other hand, lost on their competition debut,a 4-1 loss at Sporting Lisbon, but have a strong European record at home with just four defeats from its last 30 matches in Almaty.

Real Madrid vs Kairat Almaty LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Real Madrid vs Kairat Almaty, Champions League match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Kairat Almaty, Champions League match will take place on Tuesday, September 30 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Kairat Almaty, Champions League match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Kairat Almaty, Champions League match will be held at Ortalyq Stadion, Almaty, Kazakhstan.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Kairat Almaty, Champions League match start?

The Real Madrid vs Kairat Almaty, Champions League match will start at 10:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Kairat Almaty, Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs Kairat Almaty, Champions League match will be televised live on Sony Sports 2 HD and SD.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Kairat Almaty, Champions League match?

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)