Real Madrid take on Chelsea in the first-leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday. Defending champions Real Madrid beat Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge last season before salvaging a 3-2 defeat at home to progress to the semi-finals. It was another memorable game at the Bernabeu for Madrid, who produced spectacular comebacks against Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City on the way to winning the trophy for a record 14th time. The Blues, on the other hand, have struggled this season and are 11th in the Premier League. However, a positive result in Madrid might boost their chances of progressing, ahead of the second leg at the Stamford Bridge next week.

When will the Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League match will be played on Thursday, April 13.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League match start?

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League match?

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea, UEFA Champions League match will be streamed live on Sony Liv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)