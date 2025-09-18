Newcastle vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming, Champions League: Barcelona face Newcastle United in an away game to start their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 campaign. In a huge boost for Barca, their coach Hansi Flick will be in the dugout for the game after UEFA eased his punishment for misconduct. Flick and his assistant Marcus Sorg had been given one-match bans for "violating the basic rules of decent conduct" at Barcelona's semifinal elimination against Inter Milan last season. Those sanctions were deferred for one-year probationary periods on appeals to UEFA.

UEFA said fines of 20,000 euros ($23,450) each for Flick and Sorg were confirmed by its appeals body.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will have to cope without superstar winger Lamine Yamal. The teenager will miss the game because of an injury he sustained on international duty last week.

Newcastle vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Newcastle vs Barcelona, Champions League match take place?

The Newcastle vs Barcelona, Champions League match will take place on Friday, September 19 (IST).

Where will the Newcastle vs Barcelona, Champions League match be held?

The Newcastle vs Barcelona, Champions League match will be held at St. James' Park, Newcastle.

What time will the Newcastle vs Barcelona, Champions League match start?

The Newcastle vs Barcelona, Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Newcastle vs Barcelona, Champions League match?

The Newcastle vs Barcelona, Champions League match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Newcastle vs Barcelona, Champions League match?

The Newcastle vs Barcelona, Champions League match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

