Paris Saint-Germain couldn't produce their best game in the Champions League clash at home against Bayern Munich last month. The German giants grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 2-legged Round of 16 fixture and are hopeful of eliminating the Parisiens in the return leg at home on Wednesday. Lionel Messi, who was a part of PSG's defeat a couple of weeks ago, has admitted that beating Bayern in their own home is going to be a difficult task.

In an interview for PSG TV, Messi conceded that the Bayern clash will be decided by small details but is confident of helping his team secure a victory.

INTERVIEW: Lionel Messi



From his World Cup win to the matches ahead with Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi looks back on this season with fulfilment!



Check out the full interview pic.twitter.com/lSjOcXU9Zy — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 6, 2023

"It's true, we are fighting for the title. I think that in the last game against Marseille, we improved, and the team got stronger with these wins. Now, we will try to do things right and we'll give everything to try to turn the tables on Bayern and qualify. That's everyone's objective," the Argentine said in the interview.

"It's important to arrive at the match in this state of mind. Now we're going to Munich, where we're going to play a very tough match, very difficult, just like the first one. Everything will be decided on small details, especially as it is very difficult to win in their stadium. But I think that if we do things right, we are capable of turning things around. We want to continue our journey in the Champions League. And that's what we will try to do," Messi asserted.

In the interview, Messi also spoke about his FIFA World Cup glory with Argentina last year.

"Well, the truth is that it was very impressive. Everything I experienced was very beautiful, and it's also difficult to explain. Because this World Cup was the dream of a lifetime, we could share it with the Argentine people. We expected it to be crazy, but not as crazy as it was! It's a moment that will always be remembered, for those who had the chance to play in the World Cup and for all the Argentine people," he said.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Since arriving in PSG, Messi hasn't been able to lift the UEFA Champions League title, a trophy that the club has been chasing for years. Already trailing 0-1 against Bayern, PSG could be eliminated early from the tournament this year as well.

Featured Video Of The Day

Watch: Axar Patel And His Wife Meha Visit Baba Mahakal Temple In Ujjain