Inter Milan vs Liverpool Live Streaming Champions League: Liverpool will look to ease the pressure on Arne Slot as they take on Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League at the San Siro on Wednesday (IST). The Reds' poor recent form boosts the Italian's chances of picking up a fifth win in six games. Slot left out talisman Mohamed Salah out of the squad after the Egyptian said that "it seems like the club has thrown me under the bus." The six-time UCL winners need a win in Milan to get back into the hunt for the top eight seedings for the knockout stages.

Inter Milan vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Inter Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Inter Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, December 9 (IST).

Where will the Inter Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match be held?

The Inter Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match will be held at the San Siro, Milan, Italy.

What time will the Inter Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match start?

The Inter Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Inter Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match?

Where to follow the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match?

The Inter Milan vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)