Inter Milan vs Arsenal Live Streaming UEFA Champions League: Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is set for a return to action during his side's UEFA Champions League clash against Inter Milan at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Thursday. Odegaard has missed his team's last 12 matches after picking up the injury on international duty with Norway, but he trained and travelled to Milan with the squad for the clash. Arsenal sit ninth in the Champions League's new single standings, level on seven points with their Italian opponents. Simone Inzaghi's men have won seven times in an eight-match unbeaten run and Wednesday's game is between two teams with ambitions to go deep in the tournament.

Arsenal were beaten last weekend, 0-1 away loss to Newcastle United in the Premier League. Inter, on the other hand, edged out Venezia with the same scoreline.

When will the Inter Milan vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Inter Milan vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League match will be played on Thursday, November 7.

Where will the Inter Milan vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Inter Milan vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League match will be played at San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

What time will the Inter Milan vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League match start?

The Inter Milan vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM (IST).

Where to follow the live telecast of the Inter Milan vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League match?

The Inter Milan vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League match?

The Inter Milan vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League match will be streamed live on Sony Liv.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)