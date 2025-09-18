Barcelona coach Hansi Flick wants Marcus Rashford to grab his chance to shine in the absence of the injured Lamine Yamal when the Spanish champions begin their Champions League campaign away to Newcastle on Thursday. Flick's side lost a dramatic semi-final to Inter Milan 7-6 on aggregate last season and are among the favourites to win the competition, thanks in part to Yamal's rise to being one of the world's best players. But the 18-year-old will miss the trip to St James' Park due to a groin injury.

Rashford is hoping to get his career back on track during a loan spell at Barca after falling out of favour with Ruben Amorim at Manchester United.

The 27-year-old scored for England in a 5-0 World Cup qualifying rout of Serbia last week and Flick is encouraged by Rashford's start to life in Spain.

Despite failing to score so far, he provided an assist for Raphinha in Sunday's 6-0 rout of Valencia.

"I have really followed Marcus since he started at Manchester and I always said 'Wow! What kind of player he is, he is unbelievable'," said the former Bayern Munich boss.

"He has speed but also in a one-against-one situation, he's really fantastic and also his finishing, it's unbelievable.

"What I saw in the first weeks here, it's really good and I think he also has some more potential he can show us and of course he wants to do this. For me, it's great to have in in my team."

Barcelona have not won the Champions League for a decade and Flick is aware of the demand on his side to end that run.

"Everyone at the end wants to win the Champions League and we also. I have the feeling in Barcelona everyone is looking for that," added the German.

"We will learn every day to get better and better, and we will see what happens at the end of the season."

As well as Yamal, Barca are without the injured Alejandro Balde and Gavi for the visit to Tyneside.

