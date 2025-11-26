Chelsea vs Barcelona Live Streaming UEFA Champions League Live Telecast: Chelsea take on Barcelona in a crucial UEFA Champions League encounter at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Barcelona are 11th in the table with 2 wins while Chelsea are 12th with a similar number of victories. While both teams have a similar number of points, Barcelona are slightly ahead of Chelsea due to superior goal difference. Both teams have been suffering from injury issues, but a win will be extremely important for either side if they want to finish in the Top 8 of the competition.

When will the Chelsea vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Chelsea vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match will take place on Wednesday, November 26 (IST).

Where will the Chelsea vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match be held?

The Chelsea vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match will be held at the Stamford Bridge in London, UK.

What time will the Chelsea vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match start?

The Chelsea vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match?

The Chelsea vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match?

The Chelsea vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)