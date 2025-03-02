Bayer Leverkusen cut Bayern Munich's lead in the Bundesliga back to eight points ahead of the sides' Champions League last 16 clash, with a 4-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. Bayern's comeback win over Stuttgart on Friday had sent them 11 points clear of champions Leverkusen. Wanting to keep their slim hopes of defending the Bundesliga title alive, Leverkusen did not blink against third-placed Frankfurt, scoring three goals in a seven-minute blitz to grab hold of the game. Nathan Tella latched onto a defence-splitting Granit Xhaka pass and slotted home after 26 minutes.

Nordi Mukiele scored Leverkusen's second three minutes later, prodding a loose ball into the goal through a crowded penalty area.

Patrik Schick scored four minutes later, sliding in an Alex Grimaldo pass, his 16th goal in his past 14 games.

Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike took advantage of a poor pass from Mukiele to score in the 37th minute.

Despite the hosts starting the second half brightly, a cracking long-range effort from Aleix Garcia with 63 minutes gone sealed a crucial win for Xabi Alonso's side, who go to Bayern in Europe on Wednesday.

"It's easy to talk, but to show it on the pitch is harder. We want to show once more that we can take the fight to Bayern," Alonso told DAZN.

Xhaka felt it was the perfect preparation for the all-German showdown.

"We're strong enough to aggravate Bayern next week. There's still plenty in it for us in the Champions League," said Xhaka.

The loss continued Frankfurt's slide, having lost 4-0 at Bayern last week and only won once in six league matches since Omar Marmoush departed for Manchester City.

Dortmund win, Leipzig in freefall

Serhou Guirassy scored as Borussia Dortmund boosted their faint top-four hopes with a 2-0 win at St Pauli.

Fresh from scoring four goals in a 6-0 demolition of Union Berlin last time out, Guirassy put Dortmund in front five minutes into the second half, tapping in a Karim Adeyemi pass.

Adeyemi put Dortmund in control with an excellent solo goal eight minutes later.

The 23-year-old Adeyemi, one of the smallest players on the pitch, latched onto a long ball and used his strength to grapple past two defenders before slotting home.

It is the first time Dortmund have won two in a row in the league this season.

Dortmund, who host Lille in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday, sit 10th, six points off fourth with 10 games remaining.

Guirassy has 24 goals in all competitions for Dortmund since arriving from Stuttgart in July, more than St Pauli have managed in the league all season.

Leipzig let a one-goal lead slip to lose 2-1 at home against Mainz, who moved into fourth spot.

Xavi Simons gave Leipzig the best possible start, tucking in a rebound from close range after one minute.

Mainz turned the game on its head in six second-half minutes.

One-time Germany midfielder Nadiem Amiri cut in from close range after 52 minutes and current national team striker Jonathan Burkhardt added a second soon after.

Leipzig have won just one of their past eight games in the league and are in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification for the first time since 2017-18.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg kept their hopes of European qualification on track with a 2-1 win at Werder Bremen, thanks to a double from Patrick Wimmer.

Wolfsburg are seventh, one point and one place behind Leipzig, who occupy the UEFA Conference League qualification spot.

A Robin Hack double and a Nathan Ngoumou goal took Borussia Moenchengladbach to a 3-0 win at Heidenheim, drawing them level with Wolfsburg on 37 points.

Heidenheim picked up a crucial win in their bid to avoid the drop, beating lowly Bochum 1-0 with Bayern-bound Tom Bischof scoring the only goal.

