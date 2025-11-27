Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming UEFA Champions League: Arsenal host Bayern Munich in a top of the table clash in the UEFA Champions League at the Emirates on Thursday (IST). The Gunners are yet to concede a goal so far this season, while the German champions, led by their talisman forward Harry Kane, have been the most prolific side in front of goal after four rounds of matches. England captain Kane has netted five of Bayern's 14 goals in the competition and returns to North London where he averaged 30 per season in his last nine years at Arsenal's bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Both teams are yet to lose a game this season, alongside Inter Milan, who will be playing Atletico Madrid for a fifth straight win in the competition.

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, November 27 (IST).

Where will the Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match be held?

The Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will be held at the Emirates in London, UK.

What time will the Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match start?

The Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match?

The Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match?

The Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)