Arsenal reached the Champions League semi-finals after riding their luck in a nervous goalless draw against Sporting Lisbon that clinched a 1-0 aggregate victory on Wednesday. Mikel Arteta's team were well below their best in the quarter-final second leg at the Emirates Stadium. But they held onto their slender first-leg advantage as Sporting failed to make them pay for the latest in a growing list of angst-ridden performances. The Gunners will face Atletico Madrid for a place in the final after the Spanish club went through 3-2 on aggregate against Barcelona on Tuesday.

Arsenal crushed Atletico 4-0 in the group stage at the Emirates in October, but they will have to improve significantly to reach the final for the first time since 2006.

Arsenal have reached the Champions semi-finals in two consecutive seasons for the first time in their history.

Yet after losing three of their last five games in all competitions and winning just once, they remain a puzzling side in the midst an untimely stumble.

Arteta had challenged Arsenal to play with "pure fire" and "zero fear" in an unusually passionate press conference on Tuesday.

The response was hardly emphatic as Arsenal quickly retreated into their shell in another display lacking cohesion and quality in the final third.

Arsenal haven't lifted the Premier League since 2004 and have never won the Champions League.

The Premier League leaders are on course to achieve both targets, but the flaws in Arteta's side have become increasingly clear in recent weeks.

Losing the League Cup final against Manchester City and the FA Cup quarter-final against second-tier Southampton was bad enough.

But a shock 2-1 home defeat against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday left Arteta facing pointed questions about Arsenal's character that remain unanswered.

Arsenal are just six points ahead of second-placed City, who have a game in hand and host the Gunners in a seismic showdown on Sunday.

The north Londoners have finished Premier League runners-up for the past three seasons -- twice blowing substantial leads to City in 2023 and 2024 -- and the nerves are mounting.

Anxious groans

Responding to Arteta's call for a fiery performance, Arsenal pressed furiously in the opening 10 minutes but couldn't make the breakthrough.

Once that initial assault petered out, Arsenal wobbled at the back and William Saliba's wayward pass led to Francisco Trincao curling wide from the edge of the area.

Former Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres has endured an erratic debut season with Arsenal and once again he struggled to make an impact.

Gyokeres had only one serious sight of goal after a burst into the Sporting six-yard box, but he didn't get his shot off in time and Goncalo Inacio's tackle snuffed out the danger.

Without the injured Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, Arsenal were too often slow and unambitious in attack.

They grew increasingly edgy in a first half played out to a soundtrack of anxious groans from their frustrated fans.

Gunners 'keeper David Raya nearly gifted Sporting a goal with a woeful pass that was intercepted by Trincao, whose miscued attempt to find Luis Suarez in the penalty area let Arsenal off the hook.

Geny Catamo was inches away from punishing Arsenal's lethargy when he volleyed against the far post from an acute angle just before half-time.

Eberechi Eze's drive whistled narrowly wide after the interval, before Gabriel Martinelli blasted just over and Noni Madueke shot into the side-netting.

Arteta responded by sending on Kai Havertz for Gyokeres, while Max Dowman replaced the injured Madueke.

Sporting appealed in vain for a penalty after Cristhian Mosquera's slight push on Maxi Araujo.

Arsenal were creaking but they held firm as Arteta breathed a sigh of relief.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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