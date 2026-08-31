One year on from a spectacular first-round meltdown, former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev made his way serenely into the second round at Flushing Meadows on Sunday. The seventh-seeded Russian needed two hours and 14 minutes to ease past French qualifier Hugo Gaston 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 and pronounced himself pleased with his progress since a first-round loss to Martin Damm in Winston-Salem last week. During that match the mercurial Medvedev was heard to wonder whether he should drop tennis and take up pickleball -- a possibility he was asked about in his on-court interview.

"Last couple of weeks were not easy, but you know how it is -- sometimes you lose matches, sometimes you win," he said. "I'm happy that today I managed to produce a high level of tennis.

"I felt like I did everything I wanted to do well. I finished the match strong. I started the match strong. I'm really glad the way I played."

It was a far cry from last year's US Open, when Medvedev lost his cool in a first-round loss to France's Benjamin Bonzi, erupting in the third set when a photographer's mistaken foray onto the court prompted chair umpire Greg Allensworth to award Bonzi a first serve.

Medvedev complained bitterly, urging the crowd to back him, and after finally falling in five sets he violently smashed his racquet.

The outburst earned him a $42,500 fine and Medvedev subsequently split with his coach.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Yamal Laughs At Paredes vs Gavi ‘Fight Of The Year' Poster During Parade