French Open champion Mirra Andreeva eased into the Wimbledon second round with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Poland's Magda Linette on Monday. Andreeva, seeded fifth, will face 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in a fascinating last-64 clash. The 19-year-old reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals last year -- her best run in three appearances at the All England Club. Long touted as a rising star on the women's tour, Andreev crushed Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title at the recent French Open.

Andreev, coached by former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez, was the youngest woman to win Roland Garros since Monica Seles in 1992.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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