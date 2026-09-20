The Indian women's team scripted a fine comeback to script a 3-2 win over Singapore in their Group F match of the table tennis event at the Asian Games here on Sunday. India were staring at defeat after trailing 1-2 before Sreeja Akula and Yashaswini Ghorpade secured crucial wins to clinch the tie. Opening the proceedings, Ghorpade defeated Jian Zeng 11-7, 11-3, 8-11, 11-9. But Sreeja Akula suffered a narrow 8-11, 11-4, 9-11, 11-4, 6-11 loss to Loy Ming in the second match. Diya Chitale too went down 7-11, 4-11, 11-7, 5-11 against Tan Zhao to concede a 1-2 lead to Singapore. Returning for a must-win match against Zeng Jian, Sreeja shrugged off the earlier loss to register a 6-11 11-3, 11-7, 11-4 win to level the tie at 2-2. In the decider, Ghorpade beat Loy Ming 5-11, 11-8, 12-10, 4-11, 11-9 to notch up a memorable win for India.

Earlier, India's men's and women's teams began their campaigns with identical 3-0 wins over Indonesia in their respective Group F openers The women's team began on a winning note as Sreeja, Diya and Yashaswini swept their Indonesian opponents.

Sreeja beat Ni Maharani 3-1 in the opening rubber, recovering from an 8-11 second-game loss to win 11-3, 11-4, 11-4.

Diya then defeated Almaira Nebuchadnezzar 3-0 (11-9, 11-8, 11-5) before Yashaswini sealed the tie with a 3-0 (12-10, 11-4, 11-4) win over Citra Rasmi.

The men followed with an equally dominant 3-0 victory, though they were pushed harder in the second rubber.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran put India ahead with a 3-0 win over Muhammad Negara, prevailing 11-8, 11-7, 11-9.

Manav Thakkar then survived a five-game battle against Muhammad Junindra, winning 3-2. Manav took the first game 11-7, dropped the second 8-11, and regained the lead by winning the third 11-6.

Junindra forced a decider by taking the fourth 11-6, but Manav held his nerve to win the fifth 11-9.

Manush Shah completed the men's sweep with a 3-0 win over Affan Pratama, prevailing 11-9, 11-9, 12-10.

India's women are grouped alongside Indonesia, Pakistan and Singapore in Group F.

The men's team is clubbed with Iran, Pakistan and Indonesia.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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