India will look to build on a promising start and add to its medal tally on Day 2 of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. On the opening day, the Indian contingent secured two silver medals in shooting, while medals were also assured in mixed martial arts (MMA) and women's cricket. The spotlight on Monday will be on shooters Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane and Rudrankksh Patil, who will compete in the men's 10m air rifle team and individual events. The trio will be among India's strongest medal hopes of the day.

In MMA, Suchika Tariyal will aim to take another step towards gold when she faces Singapore's Teo Hui Hoon in the women's traditional 60kg semifinal. Having already guaranteed India a medal with her quarterfinal victory, Suchika will now look to secure a place in the final.

Elsewhere, India's men's and women's table tennis teams will face Pakistan, while India's campaign in kabaddi will also get underway.

India's schedule for Asian Games on September 21 (All timings in IST) -

Shooting

6:15 AM - Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane and Rudrankksh Patil in Men's 10m Air Rifle individual qualification and team final

6:30 AM - Mairaj Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Bhavtegh Singh Gill in Men's Skeet individual and team event (Day 1)

6:30 AM - Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan in Women's Skeet individual and team event (Day 1)

9:00 AM - Men's 10m Air Rifle individual final (subject to qualification)

Table Tennis

6:15 AM - India vs Pakistan (Women's Team Group F)

3:30 PM - India vs Pakistan (Men's Team Group F)

Soft Tennis

5:30 AM - Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena vs Cambodia's Viva Chao/Chanroseka Khun (Mixed Doubles Group B)

6:30 AM - Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena vs Mongolia's Bud Nyamdorj/Enkhkhuslen Ganbaatar (Mixed Doubles Group B)

7:30 AM - Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena vs South Korea's Kim Yeon-hwa/Jaekyu Park (Mixed Doubles Group B)

12:00 PM - Mixed Doubles semifinal and final (subject to qualification)

Swimming

6:32 AM - Rishabh Das and Srihari Nataraj in Men's 50m Backstroke heats

6:46 AM - Mani Akash in Men's 50m Freestyle heat

6:50 AM - Gitesh Shah in Men's 50m Freestyle heat

7:06 AM - Dhanush Suresh in Men's 100m Breaststroke heat

Wushu

5:30 AM - Nyeman Wangsu in Women's Changquan final

3:15 PM - Roshbina Devi vs Most Khatun in Women's 60kg Round of 16

3:50 PM - Aryan vs Shahzada Safi in Men's 56kg Round of 16

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)

8:00 AM - Suchika Tariyal vs Singapore's Teo Hui Hoon in Women's Traditional 60kg semifinal

Hockey

9:30 AM - India vs Indonesia (Women's Pool B)

Kabaddi

9:45 AM - India vs Japan (Men's Group A)

4:15 PM - India vs Bangladesh (Women's Group A)

Badminton

11:30 AM - India vs Bangladesh (Men's Team First Round)

Boxing

2:45 PM - Sumit vs Bunjong Sinsiri in Men's 70kg Round of 32

Sepak Takraw

5:30 AM - India vs Japan (Men's Team Regu Group B)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's Royal Family Welcomes World Cup Champions To Zarzuela Palace