India began their women's team table tennis campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games with a dominant 3-0 win over Indonesia in their opening Group F fixture, on Sunday. Sreeja Akula put India ahead in the opening rubber, beating Ni Maharani 3-1. After dropping the second game 8-11, Sreeja bounced back to win the next two 11-4 11-4. Diya Chitale then doubled India's lead with a commanding 3-0 victory over Almaira Nebuchadnezzar. Diya won 11-9 11-8 11-5 to put India within one rubber of victory.

Yashaswini Ghorpade completed the sweep in the third rubber, overcoming Citra Rasmi 3-0. Yashaswini prevailed 12-10 11-4 11-4 to seal the tie for India.

India are grouped alongside Indonesia, Pakistan and Singapore in Group F.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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