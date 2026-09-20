Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya met the Indian contingent in Nagoya, Japan, and interacted with the athletes, boosting their morale ahead of their competitions in the 20th Asian Games 2026. He encouraged the athletes to give their best, stay confident, and carry the spirit of a billion-plus Indians with them. Mandaviya, in his interaction with the athletes, told them that they are not only competing for themselves but are representing India on a global stage, and that the entire nation is proud of their hard work, dedication, and determination.

The Union Sports Minister also joined the athletes for lunch, spending time with them in an informal and relaxed setting. He heard them out, shared a few words of encouragement, and urged them to enjoy the experience while remaining focused on their goals.

The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports said that every athlete stepping into the field carries the hopes and aspirations of India, and wished the entire contingent success in their respective events.

Meanwhile, on the opening day of the Asian Games, India won two medals and also confirmed another medal, with Elavenil Valarivan winning silver in the women's 10m air rifle individual event, while Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, and Vidarsa Vinod claimed silver in the team event.

Suchika Tariyal assured a medal after defeating Mongolia's Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the women's Traditional 60kg quarterfinal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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