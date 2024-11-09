It was a dreamy night for wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who propelled India to a stunning 61-run victory over South Africa in the first T20I in Durban. With this win, India have gained 1-0 lead in the four-match series. Samson scored a marvelous 107-run knock off just 50 balls as India posted 202/8 in 20 overs. Later, the hosts bundled out the Proteas for 141 and clinched the victory. With this ton, Samson became the first Indian batter to score consecutive tons in T20Is as in his previous appearance, he hammered a century against Bangladesh.

After the match, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram did not shy away from heaping praise on Samson.

"We wanted to get off to a better start and that is where we lost the game. Sanju played incredibly well, put our bowlers under pressure, plans to negate him and better plans will help us going forward. Once he is striking like that, it's pretty hard to stop and you take your hat off to him," said Markram during the post-match presentation.

"We had a couple of meetings today with who were bowling the death overs, incredibly proud with the two (Coetzee and Jansen) and a really big positive for us tonight. [on plans for the next game] From an individual point of view they will understand where they can get better and then meet as a batting and bowling group, you don't fix it in the nets, it's more about the approach and tactical point of view," he added.

Following the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from T20I cricket, two slots have opened up in the Indian top order in the shortest format. In the fringes of the XI previously, Samson has grabbed this opportunity with both hands thanks to consistent performances in the shortest format.

The second T20I of the four-match series between India and South Africa will be played on Sunday in Gqeberha.