Umesh Yadav has been brought into the Indian playing XI for the third Test match against South Africa in place of the injured Mohammed Siraj and he has looked good with his spell at Cape Town. Umesh was troubling the duo of Keshav Maharaj and Keegan Petersen but the Indians were unable to pick up a wicket after sending Markram back early on the second day.

Maharaj, the night watchman, was frustrating the Indian bowlers with his resolute batting and also managed to get a few boundaries under his belt.

But Umesh had the last laugh as he bowled an accurate delivery on the stumps and managed to get one past Maharaj's defence.

The South African actually tried to play a drive on a good length delivery and ended up missing the line of the ball, which crashed into the wickets. Maharaj's middle stump tumbled out, a sight that fast bowlers cherish.

Watch Video: Umesh Yadav clean bowls Keshav Maharaj

No better sight for a fast bowler than seeing the middle one getting uprooted



Umesh Yadav has been a formidable pacer with a pretty simple bowling action



- Quick ✅

- Lethal ✅

-On-Target ✅#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/eWnYaftC7d — Vicky Singh (@isinghvicky12) January 12, 2022

Maharaj was dismissed for 25, leaving South Africa in a spot of bother a 45/3.

The duo of Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen has since stitched a good partnership, taking the team past the 100-run mark.

India were dismissed for 223 in the first innings.