India vs South Africa: Umesh Yadav Uproots Keshav Maharaj's Middle Stump With Scorching Delivery. Watch
India vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj tried to play a drive on a good length delivery and ended up missing the line of the ball, which crashed into the wickets. Maharaj's middle stump tumbled out, a sight that fast bowlers cherish.
Highlights
- Umesh Yadav picked up the wicket of Keshav Maharaj
- Jasprit Bumrah had earlier dismissed Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram
- India were bowled out for 223 in the first innings at Cape Town
Umesh Yadav has been brought into the Indian playing XI for the third Test match against South Africa in place of the injured Mohammed Siraj and he has looked good with his spell at Cape Town. Umesh was troubling the duo of Keshav Maharaj and Keegan Petersen but the Indians were unable to pick up a wicket after sending Markram back early on the second day.
Maharaj, the night watchman, was frustrating the Indian bowlers with his resolute batting and also managed to get a few boundaries under his belt.
But Umesh had the last laugh as he bowled an accurate delivery on the stumps and managed to get one past Maharaj's defence.
The South African actually tried to play a drive on a good length delivery and ended up missing the line of the ball, which crashed into the wickets. Maharaj's middle stump tumbled out, a sight that fast bowlers cherish.
Watch Video: Umesh Yadav clean bowls Keshav Maharaj
No better sight for a fast bowler than seeing the middle one getting uprooted ✔— Vicky Singh (@isinghvicky12) January 12, 2022
Umesh Yadav has been a formidable pacer with a pretty simple bowling action ????
- Quick ✅
- Lethal ✅
-On-Target ✅#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/eWnYaftC7d
Maharaj was dismissed for 25, leaving South Africa in a spot of bother a 45/3.
Promoted
The duo of Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen has since stitched a good partnership, taking the team past the 100-run mark.
India were dismissed for 223 in the first innings.