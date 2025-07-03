Rugby in India is still a niche sport, untouched by the masses, but it's popularity has been growing steadily, according to Arpan Chhetri, a promising forward from Sikkim. The 25-year-old sees rugby's rising popularity in the country, crediting initiatives like the Rugby Premier League, a one its kind tournament that came to a grand conclusion last week. Chhetri, who represented the Bengaluru Bravehearts, was undoubtedly one of the players to watch out for this season, as far as local talents are concerned.

Arpan believes that the Sevens format is India's best shot at creating a sporting revolution in the country, even though it's a long, tough road ahead. A sports management graduate, he often takes out time to coach aspiring rugby players, guiding them through school engagements and community initiatives.

Chhetri spoke to NDTV in an exclusive interaction organised by RPL and GMR Sports, reflecting on the challenges, his preparation and the experience of playing alongside some of the biggest names in the sport.

Q1: How has your preparation been leading up to this season?

A1: We arrived a bit late as compared to other teams. Our marquee players came on 6th June and we started training from the 7th. The first few days were difficult in terms of coping up with the overseas players. So, the way the play, their skills and speed, they are on a different level altogether. Once the coach gave us confidence, we slowly got into that zone.

Q2: What kind of influence does your coach have on your performance?

A2: As I mentioned, it was hard at first to cope up with the foreign players. The coach gave us personal training, emphasing how can we contribute to the team. Once the coach gave us confidence, we slowly got into that zone. The first match we played was a draw. So, after the game, the coach told the Indian players that you need to show more confidence in pressure situations. His advice really motivated us.

Q3: What aspect of your game have you worked on the most?

A3: Being an Indian signing playing alongside overseas stars, I think that I did well in terms of executing the basics. My job was to support the team. We got personal classes from the coach after every match. We used to reflect on what went on wrong and how can we improve going forward, analysing match footage. So, all those factors really helped.

Q4: How do you see the competitiveness of the Rugby Premier League evolving?

A4: Rugby is not widely followed or played in India. However, this tournament has created a lot of buzz on social media. So, this will give more exposure to the sport and encourage more people to take up the sport. This will also help us identify our shortcomings and how can we overcome them. It will help the Indian players get their basics right.

Q5: Tell me something about Arpan Chhetri. How and when did you started playing Rugby?

A5: So, I started playing rugby in 2008. I am from Sikkim and one of the organistaions (Future Hope) came to my state for Summer Camp. I was in that camp. I came to Kolkata and touched a rugby ball for the first time there. Professionally, I started playing in 2014 for the Bengal state team and my clubs. In 2022, I first represent India, but that was in a 15s tournament. The journey has been great so far. I have been working to improve every aspect of my game.

Q6: Any message you would like to give young, aspiring rugby players?

A6: To the young kids out there, including the ones I coach, please don't loose hope. There wasn't much in terms of opportunity earlier, but with the RPL, the situation will only improve. I didn't not give up. I love this game. I have worked hard every day. So, keep doing that as the opportunity will arrive, hopefully.

Q7: Is the Sevens format India's only hope for creating a rugby revolution in the country?

A7: Yes, India has a better chance in Rugby Sevens than 15s. I don't think we have enough resources to compete at the top level in the 15s level. Be it skill or physical attribute, we lack in a lot of departments.