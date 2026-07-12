Conor McGregor's UFC comeback lasted just over a minute, but it is one brief sequence from the opening exchanges that has become the biggest talking point online.

Videos circulating across social media capture the exact moment McGregor appeared to injure his right leg during his UFC 329 showdown with Max Holloway in Las Vegas. Fans have been slowing down the footage frame by frame, trying to pinpoint when the injury occurred.

The clip shows McGregor exploding forward with a jumping kick in the opening seconds before landing awkwardly on his right leg. While he initially continued fighting, his movement appeared noticeably restricted almost immediately. Seconds later, he stumbled while throwing a left hand and struggled to plant his right foot as Holloway pressured him.

Rather than pressing the attack, Holloway noticed something was wrong. The former featherweight champion stepped back and pointed toward McGregor's injured leg, prompting referee Mike Beltran to take a closer look. Seeing McGregor unable to put weight on his right leg, Beltran immediately stopped the contest, awarding Holloway a first-round TKO.

ALL ANGLES In depth look at how Conor McGregor injured his leg 👀 #UFC329 pic.twitter.com/x5Xc6FMGer — Mcgregor Forever (@mcgregorufc22) July 12, 2026

The footage has since sparked widespread discussion among fans, with many claiming the video suggests McGregor's knee gave way the instant he landed from the jumping kick. Others have pointed to clips from before the stoppage, speculating the Irishman may have been compromised earlier in the fight. However, there is no official evidence that McGregor entered the Octagon carrying an injury.

Inside the locker room 🤕 🦵#UFC329



Moments before disaster for Conor McGregor... pic.twitter.com/rY8D2mjaS3 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 12, 2026

McGregor later dismissed the speculation in a post on X, insisting he had entered the Octagon fully fit. "I was so sharp and so ready for this fight I cannot believe what has happened. The talk of me being off while walking in to the fight is nonsense. I was calm, ready, and confident. I am in shock what has taken place," he wrote.

The former two-division champion added, "The devil is literally staring at me right in front of my face here. I am not engaging. I will be at church tomorrow. I will overcome this. I will not be deterred. I will return," shutting down claims that he was carrying an injury before the bout.

I was so sharp and so ready for this fight I cannot believe what has happened. The talk of me being off while walking in to the fight is nonsense. I was calm, ready, and confident. I am in shock what has taken place. The devil is literally staring at me right in front of my face… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2026

The heartbreaking finish marked another injury setback for the former two-division champion, whose previous UFC appearance in 2021 also ended prematurely after he suffered a broken leg against Dustin Poirier. This time, it was another freak sequence that cut short his highly anticipated return, with the viral video now becoming the defining image of UFC 329.

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