Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra and badminton great Pullela Gopichand on Thursday launched the Indian School of Coaching Excellence, an initiative aimed at strengthening India's coaching landscape and sports ecosystem. ISCE will focus on developing world-class coaches through multidisciplinary coach-development programmes. The programmes will integrate areas such as physical literacy, sports science, sports education, technology, and career development, equipping coaches with the knowledge and skills needed to meet the evolving demands of high-performance sport.

"It (ISCE) will serve as a collaborative knowledge-sharing platform, working closely with government bodies, SAI, sports federations, associations, high-performance centres, academic institutions, and the private sector to advance coaching excellence across India," said a release.

Chopra, who recently won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, said coaches play an integral role in every athlete's journey and stressed the need for a robust ecosystem to develop and nurture quality coaches in the country.

"I firmly believe that every athlete's journey is shaped by the guidance and nurturing of his/her coach, not only as a sportsperson but also as an individual. Hence, in order to create the next generation of sports heroes in India, it is extremely important that our coaches have access to world-class education, mentorship, and the latest knowledge in sports science and athlete development.

"Through the Indian School of Coaching Excellence, the Neeraj Chopra Foundation hopes to create an environment where coaches continue to learn, evolve, and inspire generations of athletes to realise their full potential," said Chopra.

Gopichand, a Dronacharya awardee and recipient of the International Olympic Committee citation for coaching excellence, said ISCE will bring global expertise to help Indian coaches improve their skills.

"The future of Indian sport will be defined by the ecosystem we build. Coaches are at the heart of that ecosystem. ISCE is our effort to create a platform that combines global best practices with Indian experience, enabling coaches to continuously upskill, collaborate, and lead with confidence.

"We believe this initiative can play a meaningful role in shaping the next chapter of Indian sport," said Gopichand, who has coached the likes of Olympic medallists Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, and former men's world No.1 Kidambi Srikanth, among others.

"ISCE's vision is to build a robust coaching ecosystem, which is essential to fuel and sustain India's long-term success on the world stage. As the country embarks on its journey towards becoming a global sporting superpower, our success shall be defined not only by the champions we produce, but by the ecosystem we create," the release said.

"The driving force behind ISCE is the belief that every great athlete deserves a great coach, and every great coach deserves access to world-class knowledge, mentorship, and opportunity," it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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