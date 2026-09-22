"I can now die happily," an emotional Suchika Tariyal said on Monday after becoming India's first Asian Games medal winner in Mixed Martial Arts. The 36-year-old Suchika settled for a bronze in the women's traditional 60kg mixed martial arts event as Singapore's Hui Hoon Teo was awarded the semifinal on the basis of her lesser weight after the two fighters drew a fiercely-contested bout. "This is more than my life. I will never forget that I came to Japan and got a medal for my country. I can now happily die," Suchika, who hails from Kiloi village in Haryana's Rohtak district, told PTI in an exclusive interaction after her bout.

"I have played in Commonwealth Games (2022) in judo, where I missed the fight of the bronze. So, I wanted to get a medal for my country, so that people know me. I am also a world champion in Jiu-Jitsu. And I also played Asian Games in Kurash, but I could not get a medal there. Then I got a second chance to represent myself here. I worked very hard for it," she said.

Her inspiration is Olympic bronze winner and six-time world champion boxer Mary Kom.

"I adore Mary Kom didi her since my childhood. I was also in the national camp for judo in Bhopal, may be in 2009-10, she looked so cool with her dress and the way she conducts herself. She is my idol. I have never talked to her personally. If I get a chance, I would like to talk to her." Suchika's father is a retired government servant while her mother is a homemaker. She had faced a lot of financial problems when she started her sporting career.

"I took unpaid leave from my department for training. Financially, I had a lot of problems. My husband has supported me financially, and she pushed me this far. So, I would like to dedicate this medal to my parents and to my husband." Suchika said he had thought of bringing down curtains on her career after the Asian Games but now she has decided to continue.

"I had thought of quitting MMA after the Asian Games. I am old now, so I wanted to stop playing. But still, I feel that I can do it. Looking at today's performance, I feel that I can do it.

"I do pro-fighting in 'Brave'. Maybe, I will participate in the next fight in 'Brave'." Ruing the absence of a coach in the team of two MMA fighters, she said, "Our coaches supported us with their expenses. They did not get any support from the government. I feel that if there was a coach with us today, I would have been able to reduce my weight a little. And maybe I could have won."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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