India's eFootball campaign in the Asian Games ended despite holding Uzbekistan for a draw and receiving a walkover from Mongolia in Group F matches of the esports competition on Tuesday. Uzbekistan progressed to the quarterfinals after topping the group with four points from two outings. The top team from each group advances to the last eight round. India also logged four points but their tally came from the draw and a walkover from Mongolia, hence finishing second behind the Uzbeks.

But Uzbekistan managed to beat Mongolia after the draw against India, and three points from that victory helped them progress to the round of eight.

Earlier, the Indian team comprising Danial Patel and Chinmay Sahoo played out a goalless draw against the Uzbekistan pair of Abubakir Iminjonov and Farrukh Mirkhamitov in their first match

However, in their second tie, India got a walkover from the Mongolian team consisting Munkh-Ochir Batmanlai and Khantamir Munkh-Orgil.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh Bronze As India Seal Double Podium In CWG Javelin