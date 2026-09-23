India vs Bangladesh Men's Kabaddi LIVE Streaming, Asian Games 2026: India men's kabaddi team will be squaring off against Bangladesh in the Asian Games 2026, Group A match on Wednesday at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium. India, who are also the defending champions, are coming to this match after defeating South Korea 63-31 in their second fixture on Tuesday. With the win, India remained firmly on course to top Group A, having now beaten hosts Japan and Korea in successive outings. Hunting their ninth Asian Games gold medal, the Indians are eyeing a dominating outing against Bangladesh.

India vs Bangladesh Men's Kabaddi LIVE Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch Asian Games 2026

When will the India vs Bangladesh, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 take place?

The India vs Bangladesh, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 will take place on Tuesday, September 23 (IST).

Where will the India vs Bangladesh, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 be held?

The India vs Bangladesh, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 will be held at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium in Tokai City

What time will the India vs Bangladesh, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 start?

The India vs Bangladesh, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 will start at 9:45 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs Bangladesh, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs Bangladesh, men's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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