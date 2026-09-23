India vs Iran Women's Kabaddi LIVE Streaming, Asian Games 2026: India women's kabaddi is set to take on Iran in their Group A fixture at the Asian Games 2026 at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium on Wednesday. The defending champions India, who are also the favourites of clinching the gold medal in the ongoing edition, began their campaign on a dominating note with a comfortable 42-21 victory over Bangladesh in the first match on Monday. India produced a dominant all-round display to defeat Bangladesh, combining a disciplined defensive setup with consistent attacking pressure, led by Sanju Devi's contribution in offence.

India established control early, making it difficult for Bangladesh to reach the bonus line while regularly finding points through successful raids. Bangladesh Captain Sraboni Mollick kept her side on the scoreboard, but India's defence continued to limit their opportunities.

India vs Iran Women's Kabaddi LIVE Streaming: Check Where and How to Watch Asian Games 2026

When will the India vs Iran, women's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 take place?

The India vs Iran, women's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 will take place on Wednesday, September 23 (IST).

Where will the India vs Iran, women's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 be held?

The India vs Iran, women's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 will be held at the Tokai Citizens Gymnasium in Tokai City

What time will the India vs Iran, women's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 start?

The India vs Iran, women's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 will start at 8:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Iran, women's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs Iran, women's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Iran, women's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026?

The India vs Iranh, women's kabaddi match at Asian Games 2026 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

Featured Video Of The Day

India Ends CWG Boxing Campaign With Record-Breaking Seven Gold Medals