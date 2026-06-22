India's senior teams made impressive starts to their campaign at the fifth Asia Cup Bridge Championship, with both the A and B sides featuring among the top contenders after the opening day of competition at Dona Paula, Goa on Monday. India Senior B, represented by Hemant K Jalan, Sukamal Das, Rajesh Dalal, Jitendra Solani, Anil Padhye and Raju Tolani topped the standings with 36.65 Victory Points (VPs), while India Senior A was placed third with 36.38 VPs. Japan occupied the second spot with 36.65 VPs. The final standings in the senior category will be decided after 13 more rounds of competition.

In the men's event, China led the field with 51.65 VPs after three rounds, followed by India A with 46.18 VPs. India B was placed 13th with 25.95 VPs.

India's women teams endured a difficult start. India B was seventh with 24.46 VPs, while India A occupied the 10th and last position among the competing teams. Indonesia led the standings with 44.52 VPs after three rounds, with six more rounds remaining in the event.

In the mixed category, defending champions Indonesia continued their strong run and topped the table with 41.93 VPs. Chinese Taipei was second with 41.54 VPs, while China A was third with 40.75 VPs.

India A was placed fourth with 40.75 VPs, remaining firmly in contention after the opening rounds.

The championship features nearly 300 players from 16 Asia-Oceania countries.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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