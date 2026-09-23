Indian boxing's juggernaut continued to roll at the Asian Games as Ankush Panghal stormed into the men's 80kg quarterfinals with a unanimous decision win on Wednesday. Making his Asian Games debut, the 21-year-old Commonwealth Games gold medallist defeated Bahrain's Hamsa Vogel 5-0 in the round of 16. Ankush, who won a silver at the World Boxing Cup Final last year, is now one win away from securing a medal. He will face Tajikistan's Nekruz Salimov in the quarterfinals. Indian boxers have made a strong start to their campaign, with all four pugilists in action so far winning their opening bouts convincingly.

Kumaresan bows out in sabre pre-quarterfinals; Indian women fencers exit

India's Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma suffered a defeat against Kazakhstan's Artyom Sarkissyan in the pre-quarterfinals of the men's individual sabre event at the Asian Games here on Wednesday. Kumaresan lost 11-15 to Sarkissyan at the Aichi Sky Expo Hall.

In the round of 32, Padma had defeated Laos' Quentin Saysana Geoffroy 15-8, while fellow Indian Karan Singh lost 14-15 to China's Luo Shaotong.

Kumaresan had recorded three wins and two losses in the pool stage.

In the women's individual foil event, Mina Devi Naorem and Ashitha Stalinraj Joys bowed out after suffering defeats in the round of 32.

Mina Devi went down 3-15 to South Korea's Park Jihee, while Ashitha put up a close fight before losing 14-15 to Kazakhstan's Alyona Gnoyeva.

Both players had reached the round of 32 despite managing just one win from five bouts in their respective pool-stage matches.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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