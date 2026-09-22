Roshibina Devi Naorem on Tuesday assured India of a medal as she entered the semifinals of the women's 60kg category in wushu, defeating Chu Man Sin from Macau in the last eight stage at the Asian Games in Nagoya. Roshibina, who has previously won a silver as well as a bronze medal in the previous two editions of the competition, was declared winner on point difference over her opponent from Macau at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall. But Hanjabam Langlentombi Devi finished at the ninth spot in the final of the women's Nanquan & Nandao event with a score of 9.403. She scored 4.85 in quality of movement, 2.703 in overall performance and 1.85 in degree of difficulty.

Aryan, meanwhile, lost to Saydullo Aburashitov from Uzbekistan 1-2 (5-0 0-5 0-5) in the quarterfinal of the men's 56kg Sanda event.

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