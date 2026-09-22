Swashbuckling Indian opener Shafali Verma has climbed two places to fourth in the ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings after her maiden century in the shortest format at the women's cricket competition at the ongoing Asian Games. Shafali's unbeaten 100 against Bangladesh in the semifinal at Nisshin, Japan, came after she had scored an unbeaten 40 in India's victory over Japan in the quarterfinal. In the latest rankings update that considers performances until Monday, Indian players continue to occupy the top two bowling positions, with Shree Charani (799 rating points) at number one and Deepti Sharma 70 rating points behind her at number two.

There have also been significant gains for their teammates, with Kranti Gaud moving up 15 places to 57th and Nandani Sharma climbing 22 places to 72nd.

Both have reached career-best rating points – 461 and 432 respectively – following their performances at the Asian Games.

However, Smriti Mandhana dropped one place to sixth and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur retained her 10th position in the batting rankings.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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