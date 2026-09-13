India's international para-badminton shuttler Prema Vishwas has issued an emotional public appeal, alleging that her official entry for the upcoming Aichi–Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games was deliberately delayed, which resulted in its rejection. Taking to social media to seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi's immediate intervention, the WH1 category athlete questioned the selection process, pointing out that despite holding an Asian Singles Ranking of 8 and a Top 6 rank in Women's Doubles, lower-ranked players were included in the squad ahead of her.

"My Singles Asian Ranking is 8 and I am in the Top 6 in Women's Doubles. Yet my entry for the Aichi–Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games was not sent initially," Prema wrote in a Facebook post. "When it was finally sent, it was delayed for so long that it is no longer being accepted. What is my fault in this?"

Highlighting the disparity in the process, Prema asked why her years of hard work were being compromised when shuttlers ranked as low as 11 in the Singles category had their entries successfully processed.

"What is my fault in this? When entries were submitted for players ranked up to 11 in Singles, why was mine left out despite my Singles Rank 8 and Women's Doubles Top 6 status? Why should I suffer the loss of my years of hard work and ranking?" the para-shuttler, who hails from Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar, wrote.

Detailing her personal and financial struggles, the shuttler shared that she comes from an underprivileged background, having lost her father, and currently lacks regular employment or long-term sponsorship support.

"I come from a very poor family. I lost my father, I have no job, and I do not have any permanent sponsor. I have reached this level by seeking help from people, training under extremely difficult circumstances, and representing my country.

"This is not just any ordinary tournament for me. This is the first and perhaps the last Asian Para Games of my career. I do not have the financial backing to continue playing like this for years and rebuild this ranking all over again.." she added.

Urging the Prime Minister Modi to ensure fair play, Prema requested swift government action to rectify the administrative delay under applicable sports guidelines. "Prime Minister Sir, I am not asking for any favours; I am simply asking for justice. All I ask for is one opportunity to play for my nation," she concluded.

Prema clinched two bronze medals at the Egypt Para-Badminton International 2025, a tournament whic was a part of the Para-Asian Games selection rankings.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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