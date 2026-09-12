A nearly nine-minute video of 18-year-old Indian wushu athlete Divyanshi Choudhary breaking down over her removal from the Asian Games squad has gone viral, bringing a bitter selection controversy into sharp focus just days before the Indian contingent leaves for Japan. In the emotional video posted on Friday, Divyanshi said she was "extremely fed up" with what had happened and alleged that she had faced mental harassment. She also made a reference to taking her own life, saying she had never wanted to commit suicide but felt she had been pushed to that point.

The teenager questioned why she was not given an opportunity to present her side before being removed from the women's 60kg Sanda category.

Divyanshi had won the Asian Games selection trials held in Srinagar from June 5 to 8. The Wushu Association of India confirmed in a statement issued on Saturday that she finished first among eight participants and was subsequently included in the selected squad. Her name was also part of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' sanction for India's participation at the Asian Games.

The controversy now centres on the decision to subsequently replace her with N. Roshibina Devi, a former Asian Games silver medallist.

Why was Divyanshi removed from the Asian Games squad?

The Wushu Association of India has maintained that the decision had nothing to do with selection politics and was taken on medical grounds.

According to the federation, Divyanshi joined the Asian Games preparatory camp at NIS Patiala on August 10. She complained of pain during training on August 14, initially describing it as a hamstring issue. She missed training on August 14 and 15 and again reported pain on August 17.

The WAI said her condition worsened and that she stopped training altogether on August 21 because of increasing pain. Her physio found swelling in her knee, following which an MRI was conducted on August 23 at Manipal Hospital with the consent of her parents.

The federation said the MRI and subsequent examination by an orthopaedic doctor and medical officer showed a partial high-grade ACL tear with large effusion.

Doctors, according to the WAI, advised Divyanshi to modify her activity, undergo rehabilitation and refrain from competitive activity and full training until she recovered. Surgery was also advised.

The federation said it subsequently informed the Indian Olympic Association, Sports Authority of India and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports about the injury and requested that Divyanshi be replaced by Roshibina Devi, whom it described as the standby athlete in the selection committee's minutes..

Coach disputes federation's version

Divyanshi's coach Ashok Gautam, however, has strongly questioned the decision.

Gautam has claimed that Divyanshi was the leading athlete in the 60kg category, having finished No. 1 in five selection trials over the past year.

He also questioned Roshibina's inclusion, pointing out that she finished fourth in the trials and lost her semi-final to Divyanshi.

Gautam further alleged that Roshibina had used her influence to secure her place in the squad. That allegation has not been independently established.

Divyanshi, meanwhile, made further allegations in her video, including a claim that Roshibina deliberately injured her during training. That allegation too remains unverified.

Asian Games kit, send-off and then a replacement

The timing of the decision has added another layer to the controversy.

Divyanshi had received her Asian Games kit and was present at the Indian contingent's send-off ceremony on September 8. The replacement order came on September 10 - two days after the send-off.

For an 18-year-old athlete who had won the selection trials and gone through the preparations as part of the Asian Games squad, the reversal was therefore particularly abrupt.

With her emotional video now going viral, the dispute over Divyanshi's Asian Games selection has moved well beyond a sporting selection issue, serious questions are being raised about her treatment, her medical status and the manner in which the decision was communicated.

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