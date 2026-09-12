Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday stopped his convoy after spotting a young para athlete standing by the roadside and greeting him with an Assamese phulam gamusa. The girl raised her hand to greet the Chief Minister as his convoy was passing through the area. Sarma asked his convoy to stop and accepted the gamusa from her before speaking to the girl and her mother. Her mother told the Chief Minister that her daughter is a national gold medallist in para sports and had been waiting for a long time to meet him.

Sarma then asked her mother to inform him if the family faced any difficulties or needed assistance.

The Chief Minister also noticed another girl recording the interaction on her phone and asked about her. The mother replied that she was her other daughter and was still studying.

The brief roadside interaction drew attention as the Chief Minister took time to speak with the family before continuing with his convoy.

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